 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Pennsauken home invasion
0 Comments

Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Pennsauken home invasion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday that its agents have been asked to look into a fatal shooting involving an off-duty sheriff's deputy that sparked a local protest. A news release says Fayetteville police Chief Gina Hawkins and the Cumberland County district attorney asked the NCSBI to conduct the investigation into the Saturday shooting. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Jeffrey Hash has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The Fayetteville Police Department says a preliminary investigation determined that 37-year-old Jason Walker "ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle." Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. A group of protesters gathered outside police headquarters Sunday disputed the department's account. Black Lives Matter protesters chanting Walker's name marched to the Fayetteville transit center on Monday night.

An 18-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old woman during a home invasion in Pennsauken was apprehended in Newark on Wednesday, authorities said.

Joshua Johnson, of Camden, has been charged with murder and related offenses in the slaying of Darlene Randall. He is being held at the Camden County jail pending a court appearance.

Just after 1:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a home invasion in the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue and found Randall with a gunshot wound.

Randall was taken to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m.

Authorities provided no other details late Wednesday night.

Neighbors at the Sycamore Ridge apartments told CBS3 that Randall was a well-liked grandmother.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French teachers stage historic strike over inadequate Covid-19 rules

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News