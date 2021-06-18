Jersey brothers charged with murder after state trooper catches them near body dumped in Bucks County woods

Two teenage brothers from New Jersey murdered a man then drove to a rural stretch of upper Bucks County in the middle of the night to dump his body in the woods, prosecutors said Thursday.

The crime might have gone undetected, authorities said, if Joshua and Anthony Gamble had not turned on their hazard lights after parking two cars on the side of Pumping Station Road in Richland Township around midnight Wednesday. A passing Pennsylvania state trooper, thinking a driver was in distress, stopped to assist.

Instead, he found blood stains and a bloodied knife in one of the cars, and one of the teens hiding in the grass nearby. The body of a man with multiple stab wounds on his neck, head and arms was a few hundred yards away, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub.

Authorities had not publicly identified the victim as of Thursday afternoon. Both Joshua Gamble, 17, and Anthony Gamble, 19, remained in custody awaiting their arraignments, Weintraub said at an afternoon news conference. They will be charged with murder, conspiracy, possession of an instrument of a crime and tampering with evidence.

The younger Gamble will be prosecuted as an adult, Weintraub said.