Guard charged with assault in security dog's attack on Black man at South Jersey restaurant

"It has been absolutely necessary and appropriate to undertake this investigation at a time when the use of force, and circumstances under which force is deployed, is a topic of extensive public discussion and concern," Hoffman said in the statement. "The patience of our local communities and stakeholders has been of great benefit as we've been conducting our investigation."

The Gloucester County chapter of the NAACP said it welcomed the charges. The group argued they were warranted because of the use of force captured on video that went viral.

"We strongly condemn the egregious and unnecessary course of action the guard took against Mr. Khalif Hunter," NAACP President Loretta Winters said. "The injuries suffered by this young man are disconcerting."

According to Hunter, the guard issued the dog an order — "Live bite!" — several times as Hunter was already prone and not moving. That was not captured on the video. Hunter said he was bitten three times on the lower right calf and once on the inner right thigh.

"Adelphia regrets any instance where anyone is injured on its premises," said Grimes, the restaurant's lawyer, in a statement issued Wednesday evening. He said a "new security firm is in place which does not plan to include canine protection in its security plan."