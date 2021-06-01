Former Howell schools employee sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

A former IT director for the Howell Township school district has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing child pornography while serving time in federal prison for charges also involving child pornography, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Tuesday.

Matthew Wolny, 43, of Jackson Township, also was sentenced to five years' parole and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison under Megan's Law, Billhimer said in a news release.

In September 2013, the prosecutor's High Tech Crime Unit and Jackson police executed a search warrant at Wolny's residence, where they found computer equipment that contained evidence of child pornography distribution, Billhimer said.

During the investigation, detectives discovered multiple videos recorded at the YMCA in Toms River, where Wolny had hidden a camera in a bathroom and videotaped people changing and showering.

Investigators also found that Wolny had videotaped students during a school trip to Maryland.

Wolny was charged in 2018 by the U.S. Attorney's Office with receiving child pornography and received eight years in federal prison. He is currently serving that sentence in Mississippi.

Wolny's sentence for distributing child pornography out of Ocean County will run concurrent with his federal sentence.