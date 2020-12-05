 Skip to main content
Former Camden County man is arrested in a 1999 attempted murder and rape case
Former Camden County man is arrested in a 1999 attempted murder and rape case

A former Camden County man who police say stabbed and raped a woman in her Somerdale home 21 years ago and threatened a second woman at knifepoint was arrested Friday after DNA tied him to the 1999 crimes, authorities said.

Sanyika Adams, 47, who lived in Lawnside at the time, was arrested Friday in South Carolina, where he now lives, and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

He has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, burglary, weapon charges and related offenses. It was not known if he has an attorney.

Authorities say Adams broke into the women's home while they were sleeping about 4 a.m. April 15, 1999, and attacked them. He held a knife to one woman's throat and demanded money, then bound, raped and stabbed the second woman, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer said.

DNA led to a break in the case last year and further investigation pointed to Adams, authorities said.

"We hope this arrest shows victims and victims' families that no matter how much time has passed we will not give up," Mayer said.

