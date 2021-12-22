Former Bordentown Township police chief will not face a third trial as prosecutors withdraw charges

"No one wants to have to go through three trials," Cipparone said. "One is stressful enough."

Nucera, 64, had been charged with federal hate crimes and deprivation of civil rights in connection with an incident at a Bordentown hotel when police arrested Timothy Stroye after he allegedly had not paid his bill. If convicted on those charges, Nucera could have faced up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Nucera held a deep animosity toward African Americans and that hostility led him to strike Stroye, 18, of Trenton during the hotel encounter. Officers said Stroye was not resisting.

Nucera had a history of making derogatory remarks about Black people, saying he wanted to unleash police dogs on spectators at high school football games, authorities said.

During both trials, Lorber played profanity-laced excerpts for the jury from the 81 secret recordings made by fellow officers in which Nucera could be heard using a racial slur. In one, Nucera says, "These (N-word) are like ISIS, they have no value. They should line them all up and mow 'em down. I'd like to be on the firing line. I could do it."

