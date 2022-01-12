Ex-Bordentown Township police chief granted delay to report to prison, due to health problems

In his motion, Cipparone said "incarceration would endanger (Nucera's) health and potentially his life." He said the request was "modest, precautionary and well-warranted." He said Nucera could better minimize his risk by staying home and limiting his contact with others.

During the conference call, Lorber said she was not convinced that Nucera, who is fully vaccinated with a booster, would be safer from potential exposure to coronavirus on the outside.

Kugler sentenced Nucera in May, after a one-month postponement for other medical issues, for lying to the FBI. While defendants typically are given 30 days to surrender, the judge delayed his reporting to jail while other charges in his case were pending. Since then, two trials ended with deadlocked juries, and prosecutors have dropped those civil rights charges against Nucera. Nucera has appealed his conviction for lying.