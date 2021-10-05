Disbarred lawyer admits he stole almost $2M in fraud scheme claiming to fund loans to Eagles season-ticket holders

A disbarred lawyer from Camden County pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding a Delaware man of almost $2 million in a scheme claiming to fund loans to Eagles season-ticket holders, then spending the money on gambling at casinos and personal expenses, according to acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Frank N. Tobolsky, 59, of Cherry Hill, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Camden to one count of wire fraud.

Tobolsky's lawyer, Lisa Lewis, a federal defender, could not be reached for comment.

Honig said in a news release that starting in 2013, Tobolsky raised money from the victim, purportedly as an investment that would loan money to Eagles season-ticket holders who owned seat licenses.

The victim was told the seat licenses would be used as collateral to secure the loans. The victim sent Tobolsky about $2.4 million to invest in the purported business venture, but the money was not used for loans to season-ticket holders. Instead, Tobolsky used a substantial portion for personal expenses, prosecutors said.

Philadelphia man arrested after selling phony Eagles seat license, gambling money in AC A Philadelphia man was arrested last month after he allegedly sold a fake seat license for Philadelphia Eagles season tickets for $9,400 and then tried to use that money to gamble at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.

He faces a maximum 20 years in prison and maximum fine of $250,000, or twice the loss to any victim or gain to Tobolsky, whichever is greatest. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10.