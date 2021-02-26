De-escalation training, restrictions on physical force included in state use-of-force policy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another major change will be the reclassification of the use of batons to the head and neck area, or prolonged kneeling or sitting on a person, as deadly force, which is considered a last resort to be used in limited situations. To avoid what he called “positional asphyxiation,” officers must also immediately put a suspect in an upright position once they have been handcuffed.

“This is common sense,” Grewal said. “We’ve seen, unfortunately, situations in this state and in other jurisdictions where because somebody did not intercede, or that pressure was kept on someone too long, that they lost their life, like we saw on that horrible video (of George Floyd) from this past May.”

If officers must use force, the policy states that they must render medical assistance to the suspect if necessary; and if an officer sees misconduct by another, they have an “affirmative duty to intervene,” Grewal said.

Shabazz thanked Grewal for what he considers a step in the right direction. He sees the policy as progress toward equality.