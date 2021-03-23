Capitol cop Brian Sicknick and his accused attackers both had N.J. roots and supported Trump

“It’s hard for me not to look at this as anything other than an assault on our nation’s soul and everything that’s important to us as a people,” said Michael John Aloi, a federal magistrate judge at a hearing Monday in Morgantown, West Virginia, where Tanios was arrested last week. “But I don’t know that that represents who you are, Mr. Tanios. I don’t know that it represents who a lot of people are who were involved in that day. What is it that caused that behavior?”

Tanios’ mother, Maguy, seemed just as baffled that her son had been charged in an insurrection, decades after she and her husband fled civil war in Lebanon to immigrate to the U.S.

“I lost my father, I lost my brother, I lost my sister,” she told the court Monday. “I said, ‘I want to come to the United States ... I need peace.’”

They settled — along with the Khaters, who fled the same conflict — among New Brunswick’s sizable population of Maronite Christians. They raised their families in St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church in Somerset.