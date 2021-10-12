Camden Diocese makes new offer to sex abuse survivors. Their lawyers call it an 'insult.'

"It's an effort by the diocese .... to dictate to the victims what the diocese thinks is good for them," Baldante said.

"I don't want to engage in hyperbole, but it's just outrageously offensive that they would offer such a paltry amount of money, and offer it under the guise of being generous," Baldante said.

Last October, the diocese filed for bankruptcy, seeking protection from financial claims after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law in 2019 that allows victims of decades-old abuse to file new lawsuits. The diocese also cited a loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Padre Pio Parish priest killed in car crash The Rev. Alfred Onyutha, a priest who had served in the Diocese of Camden since 2005, was ki…

A bankruptcy reorganization plan submitted in December 2020 would have created a $10 million fund for survivors. That plan was rejected by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold Poslusny.

In making the case for Tuesday's plan, the diocese said Monday that the bankruptcy has led to "enormous" legal fees of more than $7 million, noting the money is "no longer available to victims." It has also paid $11 million to victims from the mid-1990s to late 2010s and $8 million to victims through New Jersey's Independent Victim Compensation Program in 2019.

Victims' attorneys, however, say the church has more money than it is disclosing.