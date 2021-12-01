 Skip to main content
Boy, 10, struck by pickup in Egg Harbor Township
Boy, 10, struck by pickup in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 10-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck operated by a township man Tuesday, police said.

At 4:52 p.m., police responded to Spruce and Fourth avenues and determined that a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Nicholas Westphal, 27, was traveling north on Spruce when it struck the boy.

Police said the boy walked directly into the lane of travel when he was struck.

The child sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, police said.

The section of Spruce Avenue where the crash occurred was closed to traffic for about two hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene, police said.

Officer Ben Kollman is investigating.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

