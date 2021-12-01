Boy, 10, struck by pickup in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 10-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck operated by a township man Tuesday, police said.
At 4:52 p.m., police responded to Spruce and Fourth avenues and determined that a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Nicholas Westphal, 27, was traveling north on Spruce when it struck the boy.
Support Local Journalism
Police said the boy walked directly into the lane of travel when he was struck.
The child sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, police said.
The section of Spruce Avenue where the crash occurred was closed to traffic for about two hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene, police said.
Officer Ben Kollman is investigating.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.