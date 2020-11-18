Bodycam footage shows man who died after being arrested at Voorhees mall tell police he had used meth

Bodycam footage released Tuesday in the September death of a man taken into custody by Voorhees police seems to support the police narrative that Richard Belline, 37, of Evesham, died of a drug overdose.

Belline told officers he had been using methamphetamine, according to videos of the encounter provided by the state Attorney General's Office. Its investigation continues.

"I'm being pursued by a gang, and they're trying to kill me," Belline said, according to a recording of a 911 call he made while driving about 2:40 p.m. Sept. 6. "I think I'm just crazy and I need help mentally," he said before hanging up.

About 15 minutes later, a uniformed Voorhees officer saw Belline's car speed through a mall parking lot and crash into a curb.

The officer approached Belline, who was out of his car and running away slowly. The officer grabbed his arm and pushed him to the ground as Belline screamed, "Help!" The officer struggled to handcuff him.

Backup officers arrived and helped cuff Belline's hands behind his back.

"Help me!" Belline cried out repeatedly as officers waited for an ambulance. Asked what was wrong, he said, "I don't feel good" and reported he had used meth.