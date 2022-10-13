Attorney general investigating fatal shooting involving Cherry Hill police

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving Cherry Hill police officers, officials said Wednesday. The incident took place on Chapel Avenue West near Bellows Lane about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the office’s spokesperson. A man, whose name and age were not released by investigators, died after being shot by the officers.
No other information was released, and the circumstances of the shooting and the events leading up to it were unclear. Representatives from the Attorney General’s Office declined requests for comment on the incident. Cherry Hill police Chief Robert Kempf and a spokesperson for Cherry Hill Mayor Susan Shin Angulo declined to comment and referred questions to the Attorney General’s Office.
The shooting will be investigated by the attorney general’s Integrity Bureau, as is customary for shootings involving police officers.
