Atlantic City detectives arrest two, recover drugs, stolen phone

ATALNTIC CITY — Police found suspected crack cocaine and heroin after arresting two city men Wednesday.

Detectives attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue about 9 p.m. after seeing someone wanted by police in the back seat, police said in a news release.

The wanted man, 18-year-old Regan Young, exited the vehicle and fled after he was stopped, police said.

Detectives chased Young south in the first block of South Kentucky Avenue. Police said they saw Young discard drugs as he ran.

Young was eventually arrested in the beach block of St. James Place.

Atlantic City man wounded in shooting ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the shooting of a city man Monday night.

Detectives found 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 124 wax folds of suspected heroin packaged for sale, police said.

They also investigated the theft of a cellphone around 1600 Atlantic Ave. in a related matter and found the phone within 30 minutes. Marcus Burris, 35, was alleged to have the phone along with several wax folds of heroin.

Young was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 500 feet of a public park and resisting arrest.

Burris was charged with receiving stolen property valued at more than $500 and possession of CDS.

Both men were released on summonses pending court.

Detective Alberto Valles led the investigation with the assistance of Detectives Nick Berardis and Chris Ivanov.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.