After another mistrial for a former South Jersey police chief, the mother of his teen victim seeks justice

His mother said Timothy was found unconscious on the floor in his brother's apartment. Authorities suspected a possible heroin overdose and ruled the death accidental. She said her son smoked marijuana, but she was unaware of any heroin use. He died Jan. 23, two months short of his 23rd birthday.

Described by his mother as a troubled young man, Stroye had an extensive criminal record, including several felony convictions. He was released from prison in January after serving six months for a domestic-violence charge involving the mother of his daughter, his mother said.

In the interview, Stroye, a pediatric nurse, wanted to share a different side of her son. She and her late husband, Timothy Sr., a deacon, preached Christian values to their family, she said.

Timothy, the second-born, was a mischievous rule-breaker with a dazzling smile that made it easy to forgive his misdeeds, she said. He was also the child she spent the most time on her knees praying for, she said.

As a teenager, he skipped classes at Trenton High School after his parents dropped him off, she said. They enrolled him in mentoring programs, but he was lured by the streets, becoming "a gang wannabe," she said.