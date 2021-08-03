A Camden County UPS worker said the Capitol riot was 'the best day of his life.' His coworkers turned him in.

An employee at a Camden County UPS hub bragged about breaching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and declared the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to be "the best day of his life," federal authorities said, citing the accounts of several coworkers who eventually turned him in.
Donald Smith, 51, of Lindenwold, returned to work at the company's Lawnside facility the day after the deadly insurrection, boasting of his participation and eager to share photos and videos he shot during his illegal tour of the building, according to the charging documents in his case.
But several of them had already spotted him in coverage of the riot that aired on TV and had been sharing screenshots of the footage among themselves.
Within a week, at least three of them contacted the FBI to report Smith's boasts.
"I work with a man who showed up with pictures and video of him and others storming" the Capitol, one wrote. "He says he was in Nancy Pelosi's office, and that it was the best day of his life. I do not condone these actions and would like to report him."
A conversation between family friends led to the arrest this week of a Mays Landing man for …
Investigators said they were subsequently able to identify Smith — wearing a red beanie with a gray scarf covering his face — in a review of surveillance footage from the Capitol that day, and that cellphone data from Jan. 6 shows him traveling from Camden County to Washington and back the same day.
Agents arrested him at his home in Lindenwold last week on charges of entering a restricted building punishable by up to a year in prison.
He could not be reached for comment, and court records did not indicate whether he had retained an attorney.
Smith is at least the 18th New Jersey defendant to be charged in the Capitol attack, a massive investigation that has led to charges against more than 560 people nationwide.
Locally, those arrested included Robert Lee Petrosh Jr., of Mays Landing; James Rahm, formerly of Atlantic City, and his son, James III. Leonard Guthrie Jr., of Cape May, was arrested for allegedly walking past a police barricade before the crowd breached the building, but Guthrie said he was in a holding cell by the time it became an insurrection.
