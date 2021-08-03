A Camden County UPS worker said the Capitol riot was 'the best day of his life.' His coworkers turned him in.

An employee at a Camden County UPS hub bragged about breaching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and declared the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to be "the best day of his life," federal authorities said, citing the accounts of several coworkers who eventually turned him in.

Donald Smith, 51, of Lindenwold, returned to work at the company's Lawnside facility the day after the deadly insurrection, boasting of his participation and eager to share photos and videos he shot during his illegal tour of the building, according to the charging documents in his case.

But several of them had already spotted him in coverage of the riot that aired on TV and had been sharing screenshots of the footage among themselves.

Within a week, at least three of them contacted the FBI to report Smith's boasts.

"I work with a man who showed up with pictures and video of him and others storming" the Capitol, one wrote. "He says he was in Nancy Pelosi's office, and that it was the best day of his life. I do not condone these actions and would like to report him."

