 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 adults, 1 child wounded in shooting at Friendsgiving party in Passaic
0 comments
top story

4 adults, 1 child wounded in shooting at Friendsgiving party in Passaic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

PASSAIC — Authorities on Monday were searching for suspects after four adults and a child were wounded in a shooting at a Friendsgiving celebration in New Jersey.

The group had gathered in the backyard of a home in Passaic when two gunmen opened fire early Sunday, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 4-year-old, a 21-year-old female from Passaic, a 25-year-old female from Newark and a 29-year-old male from Newark sustained nonfatal gunshot wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said in a statement. They were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment. Their conditions and names were not released.

Police then discovered a 21-year-old male from Passaic who had sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, authorities said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tear gas fired in protests against Sudan military deal

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News