2 juveniles charged in fire that shut down parkway

Two juveniles from Ocean County were charged in the alleged arson that shut down the Garden State Parkway for 10 hours last week, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan announced Wednesday evening.
Troopers responded to the report of a fire in the area of milepost 91 in Brick Township around 5 p.m. Jan. 19. During the investigation, detectives determined the fire was started within a drainage culvert that runs underneath the parkway from the 91 north entrance ramp to the 91 south exit ramp.
Through various investigative means, the statement said, the two juveniles were identified as the suspects who allegedly started the fire. As a result of the investigation, detectives also discovered the juveniles recently burglarized a building owned by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority adjacent to the parkway 91 north commuter lot.
BRICK — A rush-hour fire that shut down a busy section of the Garden State Parkway for hours…
The two juveniles were charged Tuesday with arson, burglary, criminal mischief, interference with transportation and defiant trespassing. They were released pending a future court date.
The case is being prosecuted by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
"No additional information on the investigation or juvenile complaints will be released at this time, in accordance with the strict confidentiality requirements of juvenile matters and juvenile records," the joint statement said. "Likewise, Family Court proceedings involving juveniles are closed to the public, and the identities of juveniles involved are kept confidential."
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.