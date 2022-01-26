 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 juveniles charged in fire that shut down Garden State Parkway
2 juveniles charged in fire that shut down Garden State Parkway

Two juveniles from Ocean County were charged in an alleged arson that shut down the Garden State Parkway for 10 hours last week, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan said Wednesday evening.

Troopers responded to the report of a fire in the area of milepost 91 in Brick Township about 5 p.m. Jan. 19. During the investigation, detectives determined the fire was started within a drainage culvert that runs underneath the parkway from the 91 North entrance ramp to the 91 South exit ramp.

As a result of the investigation, detectives also discovered the juveniles recently burglarized a building owned by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority adjacent to the parkway 91 North commuter lot, Bruck said.

The two juveniles were charged Tuesday with arson, burglary, criminal mischief, interference with transportation and defiant trespassing. They were released pending court.

The case is being handled by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

"No additional information on the investigation or juvenile complaints will be released at this time, in accordance with the strict confidentiality requirements of juvenile matters and juvenile records," the joint statement said. "Likewise, Family Court proceedings involving juveniles are closed to the public, and the identities of juveniles involved are kept confidential."

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

