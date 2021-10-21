Creating native grasslands and wildflower fields for Moorestown's butterflies, birds, bees — and people

"There were tons of monarch butterflies here" in September, Pensiero said. "It was one of my favorite examples of how nature is amazing."

Later this fall, with the support of the Xerces Society and other conservation groups, as well as the assistance of the federal and township governments, STEM has arranged for 70 acres on the west side to be seeded with little bluestem and other native grasses to create a habitat for ground-nesting birds such as Eastern meadowlarks and perhaps even the grasshopper sparrow.

Plans also call for enhancing two small patches of westside wetlands into vernal pools — shallow and seasonal bodies of water — that will help attract migrating birds as they follow the Delaware River portion of the Atlantic Flyway. The west side of Westfield Road also will feature a quarter-mile-long, 30-foot-wide array of wildflowers that pollinators love.

"It will be stunning. It will be a wow factor as you drive down the road," Pensiero said, noting there also will be "real beauty to the native grasslands in all seasons."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Partners Program is providing about $18,000 for the project due to "the exceptional ecological value" of the site, program coordinator and wildlife biologist Elizabeth Freiday said.