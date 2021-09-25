COVID vaccines for young children are expected soon. Will your pediatrician have them?

How intense demand will be isn't clear, health officials said. While children and teens only rarely get seriously ill with the virus, they can transmit it to adults. As schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have ballooned, with 10 times as many cases in Pennsylvania children this month as at the same time a year ago.

Tirmal thinks there may be parents who won't want their children to be among the first to receive doses. Tigue feels differently.

"We have a pent-up demand and excitement for this vaccine," she said. "When it rolls out we will have hundreds of thousands of kids who want this vaccine."

Her practice has spent months educating parents about the safety of vaccines for children, and thinks that too often, legitimate questions are mistaken for hesitation. Tigue has a 6-year-old, and knows what child vaccination will mean for families.

"It affects every aspect of our lives in what we choose to do and what we avoid doing," she said.