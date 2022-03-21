 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID assistance to NJ seafood industry to start this spring

Fisherman

Crew members unpack a scallop boat Tuesday at Viking Village in Barnegat Light. Scallop season officially started Wednesday. But with fewer restaurants and other customers to sell scallops to, commercial fishermen are having to cut back as well.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Department of Environmental Protection will create the NJ Seafood Processor COVID-19 Assistance Program to help those in the industry recover from the pandemic.

The DEP will use $826,807 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Processors' Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said Monday.

The DEP will work with the state Department of Health and Department of Agriculture to provide reimbursements for eligible COVID-19 expenses, which must have been incurred between Jan. 27, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021.

“New Jersey’s fishing industry is a mainstay of our culture and economy, and many of these important businesses — including seafood processors — were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” LaTourette said.

LaTourette said the new funding will help seafood processors recover from operational challenges, continue business and be more resilient and successful in the future.

Activities eligible for reimbursement include workplace safety measures, retrofitting of facilities, market pivots caused by the pandemic, and costs of providing COVID-19 testing.

An at-sea processor is a vessel or other floating platform that can move from one location to another either in state waters or waters in an exclusive economic zone and receives and processes fish. A dealer is the first entity to purchase and receive fish before selling directly to restaurants, markets, other dealers, processors or consumers.

The application period for the New Jersey Seafood Processor COVID-19 Assistance Program will open this spring. The date will be announced on the DEP's assistance program website. A list of Frequently Asked Questions is also available at the link.

Sign up for the Marine Fisheries Grants and Assistance email list, and email questions to  njfisheriesaid@dep.nj.gov or call 609-748-2020.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

