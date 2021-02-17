COVID-19 hospitalizations down as vaccinations up, Murphy says

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 1.79 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been delivered to New Jersey. Persichilli warned of challenges in receiving new doses due to the winter storms moving across the country, with a storm expected to impact New Jersey Thursday and Friday.

Murphy said the state was committed to improving its platforms to schedule vaccines and to getting as many doses from the federal government as possible.

Murphy also reported hospitalizations are down, with 2,370 patients being treated for COVID-19, 411 patients in intensive care and 309 on ventilators.

“These numbers, it’s unmistakable, all continue their recent downward trend, which is a very promising trend,” Murphy said, saying he plans to watch the variants “like a hawk.”

There were 92 new confirmed deaths Wednesday.

Persichilli noted the number of patients on ventilators was the lowest it’s been since mid-November.

Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, the state’s COVID-19 response medical adviser, said that even with the emerging variants of the virus, the numbers will continue to improve as long as residents continue to be vigilant, practice social distancing and get vaccinated.