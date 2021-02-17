COVID-19 hospitalizations down as vaccinations up, Murphy says

The number of New Jersey residents who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine topped 1 million as of Tuesday, as the state’s hospitalization numbers continue to trend downward. These are promising signs, state officials said Wednesday.
“Cracking the 1 million dose threshold was a significant accomplishment,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his regular COVID-19 response briefing in Trenton on Wednesday. “It is consistent progress. We know there remain many, many residents who want to be included in these numbers but aren’t yet because of the scarcity of appointments due to the scarcity of vaccines.”
Murphy said he was extending the state’s public health emergency for another 30 days, which will help the state respond to the pandemic.
In total, Murphy said 1.47 million doses of the two available two-dose COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been administered since mid-December.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the state’s six mega vaccination sites reached a new milestone Tuesday, as well, having administered a combined 201,872 vaccine doses.
“The Gloucester County mega site alone has administered more than 60,000 doses to date,” Persichilli said. “These sites are playing an essential role in reaching our goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 1.79 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been delivered to New Jersey. Persichilli warned of challenges in receiving new doses due to the winter storms moving across the country, with a storm expected to impact New Jersey Thursday and Friday.
Murphy said the state was committed to improving its platforms to schedule vaccines and to getting as many doses from the federal government as possible.
Murphy also reported hospitalizations are down, with 2,370 patients being treated for COVID-19, 411 patients in intensive care and 309 on ventilators.
In a closely divided ruling, New Jersey’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a $1.8 million j…
“These numbers, it’s unmistakable, all continue their recent downward trend, which is a very promising trend,” Murphy said, saying he plans to watch the variants “like a hawk.”
There were 92 new confirmed deaths Wednesday.
Persichilli noted the number of patients on ventilators was the lowest it’s been since mid-November.
Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, the state’s COVID-19 response medical adviser, said that even with the emerging variants of the virus, the numbers will continue to improve as long as residents continue to be vigilant, practice social distancing and get vaccinated.
“And I think at some point those decisions about loosening restrictions still have to be made even though we’re concerned about the variants, as long as were monitoring them,” Bresnitz said. “At the same time, being ready to stop and reverse course if necessary, which is really what you’ve done over the last year.”
Murphy said Wednesday that if they see a continued drop in hospitalizations, “there’s no question we’ll take more steps to open up.”
“I don’t know what they are or when they are,” Murphy said. “I don’t see in the near future, maybe foreseeable future, I do not see a step that we’ll take that will lift mask mandates indoors. That is not in the cards anytime soon.”
