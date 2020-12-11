COVID-19 cases are rising fast in Camden. Health workers are going door to door to stop the surge.

CAMDEN — Hearing a knock, Karl Beverly, 72, opened the door of his Viola Street rowhouse to find seven people looking back at him.

Kyisha Lingo with the Camden County Housing Authority handed him a flyer and explained the group — consisting of health workers and police officers from a community outreach unit — was going door to door informing residents on how to stay safe during the holidays as COVID-19 continues to surge.

Camden last week became the first municipality in the region other than Philadelphia to hit 5,000 cases, with a total of 5,531 as of Thursday. What's more, the city has reported more than 1,000 new cases since Nov. 24. That means more than 7% of Camden residents have been infected with the coronavirus, or one out of every 14 residents.

Beverly said he has been taking precautions since March and plans to get vaccinated as soon as the shot is available in the U.S. The Vietnam veteran said he sees some people wear masks and others who don't in his Waterfront South neighborhood, where he's lived for the past six years.

"I'm at the age where it's a daily thought," said Beverly, who wore a mask. "I don't want to get COVID."