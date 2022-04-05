Counties look for help in wresting $126 million in 911 fees from state

Every cellphone and land line in New Jersey is charged a 90-cent monthly fee that is supposed to fund 911 services in New Jersey, but instead the state has been diverting it for its own use since 2009, according to county officials.

And in spite of the state being flush with billions in federal COVID-19 funding, borrowed money and record tax revenues, Gov. Phil Murphy's fiscal year 2023 budget still keeps this year's $126 million in fees, said New Jersey Association of Counties Executive Director John Donnadio.

The association held a news conference Tuesday in Flemington, Hunterdon County, to draw attention to the issue.

Counties and municipalities are the primary providers of 911 services, Donnadio said.

"We want the state Legislature to include funding for county and municipal 911 centers (in the budget)," Donnadio said. "We have been asking for a number of years."

County officials said some counties have funded a strong 911 system, while others cannot afford to do so, but all struggle to keep their systems updated.

"Being the commissioner who oversees emergency management in Cape May County and led the creation of our central dispatch center, it is terrible to see these funds diverted from counties,” Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton said in a statement. "These funds directly go towards saving lives because the better the equipment that counties procure, the quicker the response times can be for emergency situations."

Jonathan Young, first vice president of the counties group and a Camden County commissioner, said his county's phone customers pay $6 million a year in fees and the county gets nothing back to help it fund its emergency telephone system.

"It imposes a system of double taxation," Donnadio said.

Phone customers pay the fee, then must pay more in taxes to cover the costs of running 911 systems.

In an Assembly Budget Committee hearing Monday, an assemblywoman asked state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio if the administration planned to stop diverting the 911 fees at any point.

"In this budget, $17.8 goes into it (state 911 equipment), but the remaining goes into law enforcement, rural policing and other allowable expenses," Muoio said.

"I know it's allowable," countered Assemblywoman Annette Chapparo, D-Hudson. "My concern is diverting funds and not putting them into the 911 system is a strain (on local communities). Do we plan on adding more?"

Muoio said the administration did not, but the budget is now in the Legislature's hands.

"In this budget in particular, it's a $50 billion state budget with zero back to counties and municipalities to provide basic public safety service," Donnadio said. "They couldn't find somewhere to provide grant funding ... to regionalize and deliver services?"

The Legislature is now holding budget hearings and must pass a budget in June.

The state has diverted about $1.5 billion in 911 fees since 2009, Donnadio said.

"We are also asking for Congress to adopt the recommendations of the 'Ending 911 Fee Diversion Task Force," Donnadio said.

The task force, under the Federal Communications Commission, recommended the federal government clarify that states must use the fees for 911 system development, or face fines. A federal law created the fees but was not clear enough about allowable expenses, the group said.

New Jersey isn't the only state to divert the fees, but it is the worst offender, according to the counties association.

"Federal law allows the state to enact laws to fund the 911 system," Donnadio said. "Initially we did well until 2009 under Corzine; he started to divert 911 fees during the recession."

The state found a loophole that allows them to pay for operating expenses in the Department of Law and Public Safety.

"They've been doing that ever since," Donnadio said.

The state uses about 10% a year for its state 911 centers, but the rest funds State Police and other public safety costs, Donnadio said.

"(The fee) was intended to enhance and improve the 911 system. The state can circumvent the intent of the law by using it for other public safety," Donnadio said. "That should be funded, but not with 911 funds."

