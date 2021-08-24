Could New Jersey reopen mega sites to administer COVID-19 booster shots?

+3 Three senators test positive for COVID in breakthrough cases WASHINGTON — Three senators said Thursday they have tested positive for COVID-19 despite bei…

New Jersey health officials are working with long-term care facilities to provide booster shots. Outbreaks in nursing homes and other facilities are on the rise, which Persichilli said she found "very concerning."

"As the delta variant continues its rampage, we are seeing an increase in the number of breakthrough cases," Gov. Phil Murphy said, but he added the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths have been among the unvaccinated.

"There is no doubt that the vaccines are helping prevent infection," he said.

New Jersey officials also said there will be adequate supplies for all who want the shots this time.

"We do expect a scramble, as we saw in the beginning," Persichilli said. "The difference is, we have many more outlets for people to get vaccinated. We will put out guidelines and support people as best we can."

Officials said the state was prepared to administer a large number of booster shots quickly, particularly if the models of case counts suggest another surge this fall as more activities move indoors.

"When the boosters are ready to go for prime time, the most important thing we can do to impact the modeling is get everybody up to bat and get the booster shot when they should get it, as fast as possible," Murphy said.