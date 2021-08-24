Could New Jersey reopen mega sites to administer COVID-19 booster shots?

New Jersey health officials are working on plans to launch a network of statewide vaccination sites to administer booster shots this fall, which could include reopening the mega sites used to administer large numbers of vaccines earlier this year.
"We are planning for a range of scenarios," Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.
The Atlantic City Convention Center served as a vaccination mega site from late January to mid June. More than 272,500 doses of the vaccine were administered at the Convention Center during that period.
As the highly transmissible delta variant spreads across the country, overwhelming hospitals in other states, the Biden administration announced the booster-shot campaign last week, days after health officials had recommended moderately and severely immunocompromised people receive a third shot of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The shots' effectiveness in protecting against mild infection from the delta variant may fade beginning six months after the second dose, according to several new studies. The White House coronavirus response said they worried protection against severe infection could also diminish over time, as it has in other highly vaccinated places that are grappling with delta.
Starting the week of Sept. 20, booster shots are set to be offered nationwide, eight months after the second dose. That means health workers, nursing home residents and staff, seniors and people with certain health conditions — all of whom were among the first group to be eligible for vaccines early this winter — will be in the front of the line.
New Jersey health officials are working with long-term care facilities to provide booster shots. Outbreaks in nursing homes and other facilities are on the rise, which Persichilli said she found "very concerning."
"As the delta variant continues its rampage, we are seeing an increase in the number of breakthrough cases," Gov. Phil Murphy said, but he added the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths have been among the unvaccinated.
"There is no doubt that the vaccines are helping prevent infection," he said.
New Jersey officials also said there will be adequate supplies for all who want the shots this time.
"We do expect a scramble, as we saw in the beginning," Persichilli said. "The difference is, we have many more outlets for people to get vaccinated. We will put out guidelines and support people as best we can."
Officials said the state was prepared to administer a large number of booster shots quickly, particularly if the models of case counts suggest another surge this fall as more activities move indoors.
"When the boosters are ready to go for prime time, the most important thing we can do to impact the modeling is get everybody up to bat and get the booster shot when they should get it, as fast as possible," Murphy said.
