Cooper Health System gets $4.59 million tax break, delayed during N.J. task force probe

Investigators called out the influence of special interests in crafting the tax credit programs, an agency culture of "getting to yes" in order to approve tax breaks, and empty claims by companies that they were considering moving to another state, so they could qualify for awards to locate in New Jersey.

Cooper Health's 2014 application for tax credits, according to investigators, contained "red flags" about a hunt for office space in Philadelphia. If Cooper's award were recalculated without the risk of jobs going to Philadelphia, the task force said in 2019, it would have received $7.15 million "at most," instead of an incentive package worth nearly $40 million to move more than 350 jobs from within the state to a new location in Camden.

Cooper pushed back hard on that contention. It argued that its tax credit application did not claim jobs were "at risk" of leaving New Jersey, and that it provided comparisons for an alternative location to comply with EDA requests. Cooper also argued that it was not required to show jobs were "at risk" of leaving the state — only that the tax credits were a "material factor" in its decision to relocate — under the regulations in effect at the time.

After Cooper was awarded the incentives in December 2014, a Cooper subsidiary bought a 49% stake in the Camden property where it set up new offices.