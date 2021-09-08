Consider flood insurance, even if not in flood zone, Murphy says as more storms approach

A week after heavy storms brought flash floods and tornadoes to much of the state, killing 27 people, Gov. Phil Murphy told residents Wednesday afternoon to prepare for another round of storms and to consider buying flood insurance.

"I cannot believe we are talking about this, but here goes. We are at risk of severe storms this evening ... that will bring wind gusts and downpours into areas that need neither," Murphy said during a press briefing Wednesday.

He also said the state needs more options to deal with storms and flooding, and said buyouts of houses in particularly flood-prone areas may have to accelerate.

On Tuesday, Murphy toured areas of the state damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida with President Joe Biden. The storm hit New Jersey last Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

There was a bright spot in last week's storm experience, Murphy said. Investments of billions of dollars to protect electrical substations paid off in the remnants of Ida.

"In Hurricane Irene we had 2 million outages," Murphy said, many of which lasted weeks. "We had 92,000 (in Ida)."

The governor said warnings of new storms are reminiscent of last Wednesday.