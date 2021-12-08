Con Ed proposes network to bring offshore wind power onshore

Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, said projects like this get comparatively little attention but are just as crucial as turbines to the success of offshore wind.

“Offshore wind turbines only work if there’s a way to connect their clean energy to the onshore electric grid,” he said. “Offshore wind interconnection is as critical as the construction of turbines off the Jersey Shore, and it’s paramount that New Jersey looks to review projects that maximize transmission of clean energy and minimize environmental impacts.”

The project comes as New Jersey moves rapidly to establish itself as the East Coast leader in offshore wind energy.

Thus far, New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities has approved three offshore wind energy projects: two by Danish wind developer Ørsted and one by Atlantic Shores, a joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US.

Those three projects combined aim to provide enough electricity to power more than 1.6 million homes. New Jersey has set a goal of generating 100% of its energy from clean sources by 2050, and plans to solicit additional wind energy projects every two years until at least 2028.