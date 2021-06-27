Cities, counties oppose Sweeney bill to give public worker unions more clout

A bill sponsored by state Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, would overly empower public employee unions, according to county and local officials, making shared service agreements and other cost-saving measures effectively impossible and driving up property taxes.
It was headed for fast approval, having passed the full Senate and an Assembly committee. But on Thursday, it was pulled from a full Assembly vote and is now "evolving," Armato said Friday.
"I think this bill clearly opens the door to public sector unions to negotiate previously non-negotiable items," said John Donnadio, executive director of the New Jersey Association of Counties.
Called the "Responsible Collective Negotiations Act," it would give public worker unions the right to bargain over performance evaluations, transfers and assignments, Donnadio said.
Sweeney did not respond to a request for comment, but Armato said he does not believe the bill will result in higher taxes or less control for municipal and county managers.
"From the get-go, we are going to hang our hat on the fact it's permissive," Armato said. "Unions could negotiate for something and let management know what the problems are, and municipalities have the right to say, 'We hear what you are saying, but we are not going to act on it.'"
He said it gives management different tools to use.
The New Jersey State League of Municipalities and several other groups concerned with controlling property taxes oppose the bill (S-3810/A-5862).
"We are effectively removing management from management," said Lori Buckalew, assistant executive director of the League of Municipalities, in testifying against the bill this month before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which passed it.
The legislation is strongly supported by the New Jersey State AFL-CIO, Communications Workers of America, AFSCME, AFT, IFPTE, Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey and the Fraternal Order of Police, according to the New Jersey AFL-CIO website.
"The bill ... would strengthen public employee unions’ position in collective bargaining by expanding the list of items open to negotiation," according to the AFL-CIO.
"When the pandemic struck, the CWA and state bargained health care cost savings in exchange for a moratorium on layoffs for 18 months," said Franceline Ehret, New Jersey area director for the CWA, in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 10.
She said layoffs are technically not enforceable, so the agreement could be broken to the union's disadvantage without the new bill.
All grievances would be eligible for binding arbitration, according to the New Jersey Association of Counties, even minor oral reprimands; and labor would be given broad privileged communication protections regarding union matters, but no such protection would exist for management.
Donnadio said he does not understand why Sweeney would support such a bill.
"He's done a good job — more than any other legislator in his career to promote shared services," Donnadio said. "I don't have an answer to give you.
"One thing labor keeps saying in particular: it's 'permissive,'" Donnadio said. "A public sector union can say, 'We want to negotiate assignments of employees,' and a county can say 'no.'"
But then the union can file a grievance, he said.
"It gives them the ability to apply pressure on a local governing body about items that were previously non-negotiable," Donnadio said.
It would greatly complicate the ability of governments to react quickly to situations like the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, to reassign workers where needed, Donnadio said.
New Jersey Association of Counties officials said in a June 21 letter to members of the Senate that the legislation would further tilt power toward public sector unions, "by eliminating the function and rights of management to effectively govern its affairs with property taxpayer dollars."
There are already many protections afforded public sector workers in the state by the Civil Service Commission, the Public Employment Relations Commission, the Workplace Democracy Enhancement Act, the collective bargaining process and more, the New Jersey Association of Counties said.
Human resource departments would have to share detailed information on non-union members with union representatives and expand the date certain when employees may opt out of a collective bargaining unit under state law.
"I haven't had a chance to digest the 12 or so things wrong with this bill," Donnadio said.
Groups opposing the bill include the New Jersey Association of Counties, the League of Municipalities, the New Jersey Conference of Mayors, the New Jersey Municipal Management Association, the Government Finance Officers Association of New Jersey, the New Jersey Association of County Finance Officers and the New Jersey Association of County Administrators.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
