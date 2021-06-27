Cities, counties oppose Sweeney bill to give public worker unions more clout

All grievances would be eligible for binding arbitration, according to the New Jersey Association of Counties, even minor oral reprimands; and labor would be given broad privileged communication protections regarding union matters, but no such protection would exist for management.

Donnadio said he does not understand why Sweeney would support such a bill.

"He's done a good job — more than any other legislator in his career to promote shared services," Donnadio said. "I don't have an answer to give you.

"One thing labor keeps saying in particular: it's 'permissive,'" Donnadio said. "A public sector union can say, 'We want to negotiate assignments of employees,' and a county can say 'no.'"

But then the union can file a grievance, he said.

"It gives them the ability to apply pressure on a local governing body about items that were previously non-negotiable," Donnadio said.

It would greatly complicate the ability of governments to react quickly to situations like the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, to reassign workers where needed, Donnadio said.

