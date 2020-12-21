Chris Christie says he won't rule out 2024 White House bid — even if Trump runs again

PHILADELPHIA — Even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and continues to falsely claim the election was rigged against him, other Republican White House aspirants are quietly starting to look ahead to the 2024 race.

Or, in the case of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, perhaps not so quietly.

Christie on Monday signaled his interest in a potential 2024 campaign during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, suggesting even another Trump campaign wouldn't necessarily keep Christie out of the race.

"If President Trump decides to run in 2024, are you ruling out running against him?" Hewitt asked.

"I would not. No," Christie said, adding: "I would not rule it out, Hugh."

Later in the interview, Hewitt asked Christie if he'd already reserved a "Christie2024″ domain.

Christie noted that he already controls ChrisChristie.com. "So we're going to keep that one," he said, "and we'll see where we go from here, Hugh."