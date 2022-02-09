Cherry Hill residents want to know why acres of trees were cut down for new houses

The location of Kresson Estates — adjacent to Woodcrest’s 75-acre Magic Forest conservation area — would seem to have made it a good candidate for preservation. But township officials said there are limits to what a municipality can expect, let alone, extract, in the way of concessions from an owner seeking to build what the property has been zoned for.

0:36 Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Pennsauken home invasion An 18-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old woman during a home invasio…

In 2018, the planning board did negotiate with MiPro to reduce the number of proposed houses from 27 to 16, to set aside two lots as storm water drainage basins, and to earmark a third as additional open space. The board also required that the developer impose deed restrictions to preserve the woods that border the rear of the building lots on both the east and west sides of Kresson Estates.

Michael Procacci, the firm’s vice president, told Sun Newspapers in 2018 that the prices of the new homes would likely range from $500,000 to $650,000 but could rise depending on the options and modifications preferred by the buyer.

“The planning board went above and beyond,” Michelle Caffrey, the township’s director of communications, said during an interview with Gill and Cosmas Diamantis, director of community development, at town hall.