Census redistricting data hint at how 2nd Congressional District may change

Redistricting season officially kicked off Thursday with the U.S. Census Bureau release of detailed population data that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide — helping determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and affecting races for the next decade.
In South Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, served currently by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, county population only slightly fell or increased in seven of eight counties from 2010 to 2020. Ocean County saw a dramatic change with a population increase of more than 10%.
Right now, the 2nd District covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Camden, Burlington, Gloucester and Ocean counties.
“We have no idea what the 2nd District will look like (after redistricting),” said Montclair University professor of politics and former congressional candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison. “We see a little (population) downturn in Cape and Cumberland; we have to make up those numbers somehow. The district is surrounded on three sides by water.”
Atlantic’s population remained virtually unchanged from 2010 to 2020, while those of Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties fell by about 2% each. Camden, Gloucester and Burlington counties' populations each increased by 2% to 5%.
America's population growth has declined to its slowest rate since the Great Depression, the Census Bureau said Monday, while the nation's political center of gravity keeps shifting.
The data showing which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census will serve as the building blocks to redraw 429 U.S. House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the country. The official goal is to ensure each district has roughly the same number of people.
Statewide, the population increased 5.5% during the past decade, from 8.8 million to 9.3 million. Based on those numbers, it will continue to have 12 congressional districts, each holding about 775,000 residents.
In general, according to the data, metropolitan areas and larger counties gained the most population, and smaller counties and non-metro areas lost the most.
Harrison said it’s likely the 2nd District could pick up more people from Ocean County, where there are still large numbers of Republicans.
Democrats on the redistricting committee would want to protect U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-1st, whose district covers most of Camden County and some of Burlington and Gloucester counties, as well as U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd, whose district covers much of Burlington and Ocean counties.
“So I would believe the 2nd is going to move further into Ocean County,” Harrison said, making it "more Republican. And that would be a tough row to hoe in for Democrats.”
The congressional redistricting committee in New Jersey is made up of six Democrats and six Republicans, with the tie breaker to soon be appointed by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.
There is a separate but similar process to redraw legislative districts, but it is on a less tight timeframe. Voters approved a ballot question in November allowing existing districts to stay in place for 2021 if the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of census data beyond Feb. 15, which it did.
The goal is that districts be roughly equal in population size, and be contiguous and as compact as possible, Harrison said.
They should also have commonalities of interest, such as Ocean and Atlantic counties being tourism drivers along the Jersey Shore.
And under the Voting Rights Act, if it is possible to draw a district to provide minority representation, or maintain it, that must be done.
But many Republicans and Democrats nationwide will be operating with another goal — to ensure the new lines divide and combine voters in ways that make it more likely for their party's candidates to win future elections, a process called gerrymandering. The parties' successes in that effort could determine whether taxes and spending grow, climate-change polices are approved or access to abortion is expanded or curtailed.
Republicans need to gain just five seats to take control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections — a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting.
“Redistricting really is the ballgame this cycle in the House," said David Wasserman, an analyst for congressional races at the Cook Political Report. "Even tiny changes to district lines could have huge implications that tip the balance of power in the House.”
The redistricting process will be conducted on a compressed timeline. States are getting the data more than four months later than originally scheduled because of difficulties in conducting the 2020 Census during the pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
