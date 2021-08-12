Census redistricting data hint at how 2nd Congressional District may change

The goal is that districts be roughly equal in population size, and be contiguous and as compact as possible, Harrison said.

They should also have commonalities of interest, such as Ocean and Atlantic counties being tourism drivers along the Jersey Shore.

And under the Voting Rights Act, if it is possible to draw a district to provide minority representation, or maintain it, that must be done.

But many Republicans and Democrats nationwide will be operating with another goal — to ensure the new lines divide and combine voters in ways that make it more likely for their party's candidates to win future elections, a process called gerrymandering. The parties' successes in that effort could determine whether taxes and spending grow, climate-change polices are approved or access to abortion is expanded or curtailed.

Republicans need to gain just five seats to take control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections — a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting.

“Redistricting really is the ballgame this cycle in the House," said David Wasserman, an analyst for congressional races at the Cook Political Report. "Even tiny changes to district lines could have huge implications that tip the balance of power in the House.”