 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CDC, state officials planning to open federal COVID-19 testing site
0 comments
top story

CDC, state officials planning to open federal COVID-19 testing site

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Florida

A man is tested for COVID-19, at a walk-up testing site run by Nomi Health, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. Officials in Miami-Dade County have opened two new coronavirus testing sites and extended hours at Zoo Miami in response to an increased demand.

 Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests. Joining a regular meeting between his coronavirus response team and the National Governors Association, Biden said, "My message is: if you need something, say something, and we are going to have your back any way we can." Biden acknowledged long lines and chaotic scenes as Americans sought out testing amid the case surge and as they looked to safely gather with family and friends over the holiday. He referenced his administration's plan to make 500 million rapid tests available to Americans beginning next month through an as-yet-to-be-developed website. A White House official said the new tests would come from new manufacturing capacity and wouldn't interfere with existing supply chains.

TRENTON — As more New Jerseyans seek COVID-19 testing, the state is partnering with the federal government to open a new testing site, the Governor's Office said Monday. 

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and provide tools for our residents to stay safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “This testing site will be an invaluable means to continue mitigating the spread of the pandemic.”

The state Department of Health is working with officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine a location for the testing site.

Further details about where the site may be located were unavailable, governor's spokesperson Alyana Alfaro Post said Tuesday.  

“We appreciate the federal government’s support to make this resource available to New Jersey residents,” state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a statement. “Testing is an important tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, New Jersey reported nearly 11,900 new cases and 48 confirmed deaths from the virus.

Testing demands before Christmas strained sites nationwide, with President Joe Biden on Monday saying the lack of enough tests to meet demand must be improved as the nation continues its fight against the omicron variant.

Federal health officials have determined the variant to be the most dominant strain of COVID in the U.S., skyrocketing case numbers nationwide.

Biden promised Americans 500 million additional rapid tests to start the new year. A website to acquire those tests is forthcoming.

Besides the proposed surge testing site, New Jersey has taken other measures to get tests to those who need them.

The state Health Department recently partnered with Vault Health, a medical supply company that's shipping at-home tests across the Garden State to anyone who requests one.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron disrupt air travel for 5th consecutive day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News