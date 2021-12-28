CDC, state officials planning to open federal COVID-19 testing site

TRENTON — As more New Jerseyans seek COVID-19 testing, the state is partnering with the federal government to open a new testing site, the Governor's Office said Monday.

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and provide tools for our residents to stay safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “This testing site will be an invaluable means to continue mitigating the spread of the pandemic.”

The state Department of Health is working with officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine a location for the testing site.

Further details about where the site may be located were unavailable, governor's spokesperson Alyana Alfaro Post said Tuesday.