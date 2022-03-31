Casino smoking ban bill now co-sponsored by most health committee members

TRENTON — Most of the members of both the Assembly and Senate health committees are now co-sponsors of legislation to eliminate the casino smoking loophole.

A2151 and S264 eliminate the smoking ban exemption for casinos and simulcasting facilities.

Assemblyman Daniel Benson, D-Mercer, Middlesex, a health committee member, and Assemblywoman Lisa Swain, D-Bergen, Passaic, are signing onto the bill, according to a Thursday press release from Americans for Nonsmokers Rights.

The nonprofit is working with other groups to pass the law and eliminate indoor smoking in casinos.

“We have a responsibility to protect workers from dangerous secondhand smoke everywhere, not just in some workplaces,” Benson said in a press release.

“No worker should have to breathe secondhand smoke while on-the-job, period,” Swain said.

A total of 39 legislators are co-sponsoring this bipartisan legislation. Of 40 New Jersey senators, 15 are co-sponsors of S264. Of 80 New Jersey members of the General Assembly, 24 are co-sponsors of A2151.

“Legislation to protect casino workers from secondhand smoke has never had this much support in Trenton,” said Cynthia Hallett, president and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights. “Our growing, bipartisan coalition knows that it is unacceptable to continue the outdated business practice of knowingly subjecting workers to dangerous secondhand smoke.”

A report commissioned by the Casino Association of New Jersey recently, conducted by gaming research firm Spectrum Gaming Group, found eliminating smoking could cost up to 2,500 casino jobs and nearly 11% of casinos’ revenue.

Smokers account for 21% of Atlantic City gamblers, and tend to lose more money and spend more on non-gambling items, according to the report.

Joe Lupo, president of the casino association and of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, has said the resort “faces some very dire issues,” including lower levels of visitors in 2021 than 2019.

He has said now is not the time to enact a smoking ban, and that doing so “could cause a devastating effect to the community and state.”

