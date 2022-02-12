Carol Neulander's family 'saddened and dismayed' by new musical 'A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill'

A statement from Carol Neulander's family Friday assailed a forthcoming musical theater production that draws upon events surrounding her 1994 death in a murder-for-hire scheme orchestrated by her rabbi husband in Cherry Hill.

In an email, Matthew Neulander, a physician in Connecticut who is the eldest of Carol Neulander's three children, said the family "is saddened and dismayed to learn of the new Geffen Playhouse production ... based on the story of her cruel murder 27 years ago."

"This play cannot be excused as simply artistic interpretation. True art can produce and convey many emotions; it can enlighten and entertain and inspire, bring joy and amazement. At its most progressive, it can startle and question. It should not, however, ever injure, or be created at the expense of others. We assure you, despite the show's description, there was zero 'humor and chutzpah' experienced that night, or in the years that followed, by anyone who knew and loved Carol.

"Anyone who had a role in imagining, creating, producing, or performing this play should have their motives questioned as thoughtless at minimum; cruel and wholly inappropriate might be more accurate."

Titled "A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill," the show is being produced by the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, where it was developed beginning in 2018. In a brief text exchange, the playwright and composer Matt Schatz, who grew up in South Jersey, said he "did not expect the family to welcome this story with open arms, but obviously I would never want to hurt anybody with my work." He referred questions to the Geffen organization, where the musical is set to begin June 26. A spokesperson for the playhouse, Zenon Dmytryk, said Friday night there would be no immediate response.

Carol Neulander was bludgeoned to death in the living room of her family home in a quiet neighborhood by a hit man her husband, a local rabbi, had hired. Fred Neulander is now serving a life sentence; he had wanted his wife dead because he feared discovery of his infidelities would lead to him losing the pulpit at M'kor Shalom, the Cherry Hill synagogue he established in 1974. The two hit men, Len Jenoff and Paul Michael Daniels, were convicted and served time.

Earlier this week M'kor's president Drew Molotsky issued a statement saying the prospect of a play about the murder "is very serious to us. To make light of it or to exploit it for entertainment value is not something we will ever condone."

Longtime members of South Jersey's Jewish community, which was profoundly shaken by the murder and the years of legal proceedings that followed, said while they understood a playwright might wish to explore such material, they were unconvinced of the necessity of doing so.

In earlier interviews, Schatz said the production will not have a large cast, dancing, elaborate scenery or other conventions associated with Broadway-style musical theater. The play will be "sung-through," with no dialogue other than in the songs for which Schatz has written lyrics and music. No song about the act of murder itself has been written, he said.

A selection of acoustic, pop-rock song demos briefly accessible online earlier this week suggest the show will focus on the individual and collective voices of Carol, the rabbi and others in the community, before and after the crime.

"Jews are resilient people. We've been through a lot," Schatz said in the earlier interview. "The way to stay resilient isn't to bury our tragedies and tribulations and conflicts, but to think about them and ask questions. The theater is sort of an arena for asking questions."