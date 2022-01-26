Camden's Woodrow Wilson High School renamed Eastside High

Camden's Woodrow Wilson High School will now be called Eastside High to break from the segregationist views and practices of the former president and New Jersey governor.

Superintendent Katrina McCombs announced the new name for one of its two traditional high schools during a board advisory meeting Tuesday night. It was approved by a 6-2 vote; one board member was absent.

"The name change of our Woodrow Wilson High School shows that we heard the voices of our students and of our community," McCombs said in a statement. "The renaming has clearly shown us all to never give up and to continue to push forward until change happens."

The change comes almost two years after McCombs announced plans to rename the school in June 2020, citing both Wilson's past and the protests over the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The district, which enrolls about 6,000 students, is primarily Black and Latino.

As president from 1913 to 1921, Wilson was known for progressive policies and leadership during World War I. But he also oversaw unprecedented segregation in federal offices, with workers separated by race.