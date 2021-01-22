Camden may have to close some schools, superintendent says

When the state took over the Camden school system in 2013 after years of poor student performance, the district enrolled more than 11,000 students in more than two dozen buildings.

Today, the district, once the largest in South Jersey, has lost about half of those students. The educational landscape has changed as thousands of students fled to other school options in the city.

In the latest proposed game-changer for Camden, state-appointed Superintendent Katrina McCombs wants to close several schools and reconfigure grades. Her plan would bring back middle schools — which were eliminated several years ago after performing poorly.

The changes would affect hundreds of students and teachers and change the academic structure by separating elementary and middle school students. One proposal would leave North Camden without a traditional public school.

McCombs, the third chief to lead the struggling district since the takeover, says the moves would help close budget deficits that have ranged annually from $22 million to $44 million, and boost academics.

"We have to make some changes," McCombs said. "We just can't continue to do the same thing."