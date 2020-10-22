Businesses push for Murphy to lift COVID-19 capacity restrictions during business town hall

Businesses across the state are looking for some relief when it comes to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The New Jersey Business Coalition hosted a virtual town hall Thursday on responsible increasing of business capacity and what businesses need to survive. The more than hourlong event featured business owners discussing their concerns about continued pandemic restrictions.

Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association and a leader of the coalition, said that according to a recent survey, 85% of local businesses can't break even for a month at 50% capacity.

"Most need close to a 100% capacity to even turn a profit," Siekerka said.

Bob Wagner, head of Ott's Restaurant Group and vice chairman of the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association, said restaurants need seating.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You can have indoor sports and can't have dinner in a restaurant," Wagner said. "It's ridiculous."

Joe Cleary, vice president and chief financial officer of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, called on state legislators to hold off on new laws that will lead to higher operating costs for struggling businesses.