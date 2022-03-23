Businesses press for bill to avoid worst of unemployment tax hike

A coalition of about 100 business and trade groups sent a letter this week to the state Legislature, urging approval of a bill to save employers more than $300 million in unemployment insurance tax increases.

The bill (S733/A2152) would also pay off a federal unemployment insurance loan using federal COVID-19 relief funds and avoid unnecessary interest payments.

The Senate version passed the Labor Committee earlier this month and moved on to the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

An identical bill was introduced in the Assembly by Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, D-Burlington, Camden. It is now in the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee.

New Jersey businesses are already paying $252 million in added taxes in Fiscal Year 2022 to replenish the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which was decimated by record unemployment during the COVID shutdowns and slowdowns of 2020 and beyond.

The bill would not stop another increase from happening in Fiscal Year 2023, when businesses will be assessed another $296.6 million for a total increase of $548.6 million.

It will, however, stop an additional $336.4 million UI tax hike in Fiscal Year 2024.

About half of states have used some of their American Rescue Plan funds, which were supposed to help states recover from the pandemic fiscally, to replenish their unemployment trust funds and repay federal loans.

The New Jersey Business Coalition said the bill would help businesses create and retain jobs.

“UI payroll taxes are not a tax on income, property, corporate profit, or wealth,” the coalition wrote. “UI payroll taxes are a tax on the mere existence of a job."

At the Senate Labor Committee hearing on the bill, Sheila Reynertson of New Jersey Policy Perspective, a progressive think tank, said ARP funds should be used to help workers hit hardest by the pandemic, “to help workers of color and Black and brown women.”

“It’s important New Jersey use its recovery funds to reflect the principles President Biden set down, to directly address the public health crisis and reduce racial and ethnic differences,” Reynertson said.

But businesses countered that the state should not make job creation and retention less affordable.

"In summary, S733/A2152 will reduce a three-year, $1 billion tax hike to a two-year $600 million increase," the coalition wrote.

The business community would have preferred federal dollars be used to fully replenish the unemployment fund, but "we recognize the demands for federal funds are far and wide in our state.

"We believe the targeted use of federal funds in this legislation finds a compromise that will provide much needed relief for the business community and support our state’s fiscal health," the group wrote.

