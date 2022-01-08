Burlington County commissioners unveil plans for 2022

Pullion, a former member of Edgewater Park's school board and Township Committee, was elected to the county board in 2017.

In his reorganization address, O'Connell noted the county has tested hundreds of thousands of residents and distributed millions of pieces of personal protective equipment since the pandemic began.

More than $13 million in rental assistance was also awarded to more than 1,700 households in the county and $295,000 in zero-interest loans to local small businesses.

"None of this happens without the dedication and hard work of our county employees, department heads, volunteers and many partners," O'Connell said.

"If this virus has taught us anything, it is that we are stronger when we work together. We must remember that for as long as this crisis continues and beyond," he added.

O'Connell also identified "affordability" as one of the commission's main goals.

According to the state Department of Community Affairs, he said, Burlington County "had the lowest average county tax for two years running. And when the 2021 property tax data is released next later this month, we expect we'll once again be the lowest for the third consecutive year,"

Among other goals, the commissioners plan to host additional roundtables to connect existing and prospective businesses with information and resources. They also expect to hold a "Made in Burlington County Day" for local artists, chefs and other small business owners to market their products.