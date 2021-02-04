 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BPU to hold online hearings on unpaid utility bills and impact on ratepayers
0 comments

BPU to hold online hearings on unpaid utility bills and impact on ratepayers

{{featured_button_text}}
121218_nws_bpu

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Having trouble paying your utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities wants to hear from you.

The BPU has scheduled three virtual public meetings on the impact of the pandemic on paying utility bills, the board said Thursday in a news release.

Gov. Phil Murphy has banned utilities from turning off electricity, gas and water service due to nonpayment during the pandemic. In October, he extended the moratorium on residential shutoffs through March 15. 

“Many New Jerseyans are facing serious economic hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including outstanding bills for critical utility services,” said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “It is important that we hear directly from utility customers and stakeholders so we can provide appropriate solutions for unpaid bills."

The meetings will give the board feedback on the volume of outstanding utility bills, the effectiveness of existing assistance programs and other ways the board may address outstanding bills, the BPU said.

The first public meeting is scheduled for Monday. The board also will conduct two hearings Feb. 25 to solicit comments on the appropriateness of any additional board action to protect New Jersey ratepayers from rate increases.

The BPU will review all comments and decide whether additional action needs to be taken, according to the release.

Utility bill assistance programs are available from the BPU and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, and from utility companies.

Comments may be submitted electronically to Board.Secretary@bpu.nj.gov in PDF or Word format with the subject “I/M/O the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic” along with the name and company/organization of the commenter.

All comments will be posted on the board’s website. Comments are due to the board by 5 p.m. March 1.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

If You Go

WHAT: Virtual stakeholder meeting on growing size of unpaid utility bills and potential rate hikes that may result, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

WHEN: 2 p.m. February 8

HOW TO PARTICIPATE: Via GoToWebinar:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/954634890867518477

WHAT: Public hearings on what action NJBPU should take to address the problem of unpaid utility bills during the epidemic.

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., February 25

HOW TO PARTICIPATE: Virtual format via GoToWebinar:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2571300713256396813

Utility programs to help pay bills

Call Atlantic City Electric at 800-642-3780 or visit atlanticcityelectric.com/help as soon as you start to experience difficulty paying your bill.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began accepting applications for the current program year on October 1, 2020, and provides up to $1,000 in grant support for energy bills. Act now to secure funding as LIHEAP is only available until the money runs out.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs provides a self-screening tool for customers to determine what energy assistance benefits they may qualify for. Screening is anonymous and only takes about one to two minutes to complete. Customers will need to provide income information. To get started visit nj.gov/dca/dcaid/.

Information on other programs  https://thesource.pepcoholdings.com/atlantic-city-electric/powering-economies/what-energy-assistance-options-are-available.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News