top story

BPU picks plan for getting offshore wind electricity into power grid

Offshore Wind Farm Virginia Jobs

Two of the offshore wind turbines that have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

 Steve Helber, Associated Press

Calling climate change "a clear and present danger" to the nation, President Joe Biden said Wednesday he will take actions in the coming weeks on his own to address the climate "emergency," just days after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for a sweeping legislative package of new environmental programs. "As president, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger. And that's what climate change is about," Biden said. "The health of our citizens and our communities is literally at stake." Biden made the announcement during a visit to a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, that is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing. It's the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that Biden is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency. The executive actions Biden will take include new initiatives to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry as well as a continuation of efforts to help communities cope with soaring temperatures through programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies.

TRENTON — The state Board of Public Utilities voted Wednesday to award a joint proposal by Mid-Atlantic Offshore Development LLC and Jersey Central Power & Light the contract for transmitting electricity from offshore wind farms to the electric grid run by PJM Interconnection.

The joint venture is called the Larrabee Tri-Collector Solution.

It calls for Mid-Atlantic to build a transmission corridor to handle 7,500 MW of electricity to a new substation it will build next to its existing one in Howell, Monmouth County. Mid-Atlantic is a partnership of EDF Renewables-North America and Shell New Energies U.S.

JCP&L will then move the energy to three other upgraded stations that will then connect with the PJM grid.

Not affected by Wednesday's decision is Ørsted and PSEG’s offshore wind project Ocean Wind 1, being built about 15 miles off Atlantic City. 

Ocean Wind will continue to develop its own transmission network and hook up with the PJM grid as part of its agreement with the state.

According to BPU staff, the Larrabee plan is the most cost efficient and effective of all 80 proposals considered, and will best protect the environment and minimize disruption to communities.

"This is the largest audience we have had since the new boardroom opened," said BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso before the vote. "I will have to suggest to colleagues we entertain historic votes more frequently."

On Nov. 18, 2020, New Jersey became the first state to integrate its offshore wind transmission objectives with the regional grid’s planning and development process, according to the BPU.

"The savings New Jersey ratepayers realize from the selection of these transmission projects are estimated to be over $900 million," according to the order. "In addition, the scope of the Larrabee Tri-Collector Solution was tailored to maximize federal tax incentives moving forward, preserving an additional $2.2 billion of ratepayer benefits."

In September, Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order increasing New Jersey's offshore wind goal to 11 gigawatts by 2040.

Ocean Wind 1 recently awarded contracts to JINGOLI Power LLC and Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc. to install two high-voltage substations and about nine miles of underground cable to transport the electricity from the offshore wind farm to distribution lines at the former B.L. England plant in Upper Township and the former Oyster Creek nuclear plant in Lacey Township.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

