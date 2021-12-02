Bill to raise poll-worker pay passes Assembly, goes to governor

TRENTON — A bill that previously passed the state Senate to raise poll-worker pay from $200 per day to $300 per day unanimously passed in the state Assembly on Thursday.

The Senate version was substituted for the Assembly version, and the legislation now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.

The bill also appropriates $7 million to the Department of State to reimburse the counties for the costs of implementing it.

Under current law, election workers are paid $200 per day each time the primary election, the general election or any special election is held, according to the bill.

The state has reimbursed $125 of the payment to election workers while the counties have paid the rest.

The bill increases the state’s reimbursement to $225 while keeping the counties' sum at $75.

Murphy temporarily raised poll-worker pay to $300 per day for the Nov. 2 election by executive order.

The Atlantic County Board of Elections has long lobbied for a pay increase. The $200 per day amount was set in 2002 and hadn't gone up since then.

County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson has said the responsibilities of poll workers have increased greatly, especially this year as they had to master new electronic poll books and new voting machines used in early voting.

