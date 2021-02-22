Bill to promote workforce diversity, others advance

TRENTON — Legislation to promote workforce diversity in publicly funded construction projects passed the state Senate Monday.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. President Steve Sweeney and Sen. Linda Greenstein and would apply to public works projects that include a project labor agreement, permitting provisions to provide outreach and training programs for minority groups, members of disadvantaged communities and women. Programs may include hiring, training, and employment of these groups.
Under the bill, public entities would be allowed to enter project labor agreements for any public works project that is subject to the New Jersey Prevailing Wage Act and that will cost $5 million or more.
After the bill passed the Sentate, the Associated Builders and Contractors New Jersey Chapter put out a statement opposing the legislation, stating that it would negatively impact their membership base of more than 450,000 workers in the state.
"This legislation, that claims to promote diversity in public work projects, does just the opposite. It is exclusionary to 80% of the construction workforce, many of which are minority and female-owned businesses,” said Samantha DeAlmeida, Second Vice President and Government Affairs Liaison.
Electronic proof of vehicle registration bill advances
A bill aiming to make it easier for drivers to confirm their vehicle is registered with the state advanced from Assembly committee on Monday.
Under current law, an operator of a motor vehicle is only allowed to provide a registration certificate in the traditional paper form to a police officer or judge. The new law would allow the state to provide an electronic copy of vehicle registration upon renewal. The electronic copy or a picture of the registration on an electronic device would qualify as proof of registration.
Early in-person voting bill advances
The Senate on Monday advanced legislation that would require an in-person early voting period for certain elections.
The bill would establish an in-person early voting procedure to allow voters to cast their votes in specially designated polling places, starting on the 10th day before a general election and ending the Sunday before the election.
Early voting would only be required for a June primary and a November general elections but under the bill, a municipality with elections in May would be able to adopt an early voting period by ordinance.
Ban of cigarette sales at pharmacies passed by Senate
The Senate, 25-12, on Monday approved legislation to ban the sale of tobacco products and electronic smoking devices at pharmacies in New Jersey.
