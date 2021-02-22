Bill to promote workforce diversity, others advance

A bill aiming to make it easier for drivers to confirm their vehicle is registered with the state advanced from Assembly committee on Monday.

Under current law, an operator of a motor vehicle is only allowed to provide a registration certificate in the traditional paper form to a police officer or judge. The new law would allow the state to provide an electronic copy of vehicle registration upon renewal. The electronic copy or a picture of the registration on an electronic device would qualify as proof of registration.

Early in-person voting bill advances

The Senate on Monday advanced legislation that would require an in-person early voting period for certain elections.

The bill would establish an in-person early voting procedure to allow voters to cast their votes in specially designated polling places, starting on the 10th day before a general election and ending the Sunday before the election.

Early voting would only be required for a June primary and a November general elections but under the bill, a municipality with elections in May would be able to adopt an early voting period by ordinance.

Ban of cigarette sales at pharmacies passed by Senate

The Senate, 25-12, on Monday approved legislation to ban the sale of tobacco products and electronic smoking devices at pharmacies in New Jersey.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.