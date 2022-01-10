Bill to expand syringe access programs in NJ passes Legislature

Council members and others supporting moving or closing the syringe access program have said the center attracts IV drug users to the city, especially to the tourist area where the Oasis Center is located, and that other towns should share in the burden of providing such centers.

"Hopefully now all municipalities can share in helping these people get the help they deserve, and get them home to their families," said Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who led the effort to close the Atlantic City needle exchange. "When it's just one town in the entire county, people don't get the proper help they deserve."

Armato and Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, also D-Atlantic, voted in favor.

Tibbitt suggested Armato volunteer some of his time working with the addicted in Atlantic City, rather than spending more time volunteering at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, as Armato has said he would after he leaves the Assembly.

"He wanted this. He pushed for it," Tibbitt said. "He needs to step up and come to Atlantic City after 5 p.m. to counsel and get these people the right help."