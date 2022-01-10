Bill to expand syringe access programs in NJ passes Legislature

TRENTON — Atlantic City government may no longer have control over whether there is a syringe access program, also called needle exchange, in the resort.
On Monday, the last day of the 2020-21 legislative session, both houses of the Legislature passed bills to give the right to site such programs to the state Department of Health.
Municipal ordinances to allow such programs will no longer be needed, if Gov. Phil Murphy signs the bill.
S3009 passed the Senate 21-6, then passed the Assembly 47-27 in the early evening.
"I truly believe this is the right thing to do," said Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who saw the bill pass on his last day in office. Armato is a co-sponsor of the Assembly bill (A4847), which was substituted for by the Senate bill.
“Today’s vote secures health services for some of the state of New Jersey's most vulnerable residents,” said Carol Harney, CEO of South Jersey AIDS Alliance, which operates the Oasis Drop-In Center in Atlantic City. “Harm Reduction programs have a proven history of reducing ... HIV/ AIDS and other bloodborne pathogens and providing a bridge to drug treatment and nonjudgmental care.”
The AIDS Alliance is suing the City of Atlantic City over its council's decision to end the needle exchange program at the Oasis Center, by voiding the ordinance that allowed it.
Council members and others supporting moving or closing the syringe access program have said the center attracts IV drug users to the city, especially to the tourist area where the Oasis Center is located, and that other towns should share in the burden of providing such centers.
"Hopefully now all municipalities can share in helping these people get the help they deserve, and get them home to their families," said Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who led the effort to close the Atlantic City needle exchange. "When it's just one town in the entire county, people don't get the proper help they deserve."
Armato and Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, also D-Atlantic, voted in favor.
Tibbitt suggested Armato volunteer some of his time working with the addicted in Atlantic City, rather than spending more time volunteering at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, as Armato has said he would after he leaves the Assembly.
"He wanted this. He pushed for it," Tibbitt said. "He needs to step up and come to Atlantic City after 5 p.m. to counsel and get these people the right help."
Voting no were Assemblyman Antwan McClellan and Eric Simonsen, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic; as well as Assemblywoman Diane Gove, and Assemblyman Brian Rumpf, both R-Ocean.
The Syringe Access Bill will expand access to clean needles for IV drug users by removing a requirement that a municipality pass an ordinance allowing it, and aligning syringe access programs with other public health services, according to supporters. Qualified entities who wish to provide the services would apply to the Department of Health for the right to do so.
According to the CDC, people who have access to syringe service programs are less likely to die from a fatal overdose, five times more likely to start a drug treatment program, three times more likely to stop chaotic drug use all together, and 50% less likely to acquire HIV and Hepatitis C than people without access, said the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition in a news release Monday.
“This bill is a game-changer as it lifts the single biggest barrier to new syringe access programs opening in the state,” said Jenna Mellor, executive director of New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition.
Caitlin O’Neill, director of harm reduction services at New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition, said many lives will be saved with the expansion of harm reduction centers and the decriminalization of syringes in New Jersey.
She called it "one step toward New Jersey ending the overdose crisis, repairing the harms of the racist drug war, and finally building the systems of care that will keep all of us alive and safer."
