Bill to eliminate casino smoking continues to gain sponsors

Casino smoking

A gambler in February plays a slot machine at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City and smokes a cigarette, an activity that is likely to be banned by state law soon.

 WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press

Half of the members of the Assembly Health Committee are now co-sponsors of legislation to ban smoking in casinos (A2151/S264) after four more sponsors signed on recently, according to a group supporting the legislation.

The bill to close the loophole that allows casinos and simulcasting facilities to allow indoor smoking, unlike every other business in the state, was reintroduced early this year after failing to pass last legislative session. It was sent to health committees in both the Assembly and Senate, where it awaits hearings.

A report commissioned by the Casino Association of New Jersey recently, conducted by gaming research firm Spectrum Gaming Group, found eliminating smoking could cost up to 2,500 casino jobs and nearly 11% of casinos’ revenue.

Smokers account for 21% of Atlantic City gamblers, and tend to lose more money and spend more on non-gambling items, according to the report.

Joe Lupo, president of the casino association and of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, has said the resort “faces some very dire issues," including lower levels of visitors in 2021 than 2019.

He has said now is not the time to enact a smoking ban, and that doing so “could cause a devastating effect to the community and state.”

Casino workers and smoking opponents have criticized the report, saying it fails to examine what would happen over time as patrons get used to a smoking ban. The groups cited the experience of some tribal casinos where business rebounded after an initial fall following the elimination of smoking.

The four new co-sponsors are Assembly members Nancy Munoz, R-Morris, Somerset, Union, who is deputy Republican leader; Ellen Park, D-Bergen; Victoria Flynn, R-Monmouth; and Gerry Scharfenberger, R-Monmouth.

“With every new legislator who joins our fight, we get one step closer to ending the smoking in casinos that forces us to choose between our health and a paycheck,” said Nicole Vitola, co-leader of Casino Employees Against Smoking’s Effects (CEASE), which has organized thousands of casino workers to overturn the legislative loophole that allows smoking in casinos.

The bill now has 22 cosponsors in the 80-member Assembly and 13 in the 40-member Senate, which means about one-third of all state senators are now either primary or co-sponsors of the legislation.

Early sponsors included Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, both R-Atlantic; and Erik Simonsen, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

Senators who are sponsoring include nine Democrats and four Republicans. Sens. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic; and Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, are co-sponsors.

“Through this overdue legislation, we can ensure that all workers in our state have the same protections from dangerous secondhand smoke," Munoz said in a news release.

Park said she believes in the revitalization of Atlantic City and "if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's that health comes first — without healthy workers, you can't have a thriving industry.”

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

