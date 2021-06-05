Bill that would expand access to birth control passes NJ Senate

TRENTON — The state Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would expand access to birth control by allowing pharmacists to dispense the items without a prescription.

The legislation was sponsored by Sens. Shirley Turner and Joseph Vitale.

“Birth control is a crucial piece of reproductive health care. Roughly half of the pregnancies in New Jersey are unintended, and nearly all unintended pregnancies are attributed to women who do not use birth control,” said Turner, D-Hunterdon/Mercer. “Making contraceptives available without an individual script will make them more affordable and more accessible to low- and moderate-income women. This legislation will give women more control over their bodies and their reproductive health, reducing unintended pregnancies and abortions.”

Under the proposal, pharmacists could dispense certain self-administered hormonal contraceptives, such as birth control pills and vaginal rings, without a prescription. The bill would require the Board of Pharmacy and the State Board of Medical Examiners to issue a standing order authorizing pharmacists to do so.