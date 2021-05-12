 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill moves to fund boardwalk repairs same way state funds roads
0 comments
top story

Bill moves to fund boardwalk repairs same way state funds roads

{{featured_button_text}}

Local legislators are again moving to help shore towns fund improvements to their boardwalks, through the same mechanism that they use to fund road improvements.

“Boardwalks are a mode of transportation for pedestrians, cyclists, trolleys and more. With this bill, boardwalks will be recognized as the transportation infrastructure they are,” said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. “They really are like highways.”

Mazzeo sponsored a bill (A-4894), approved by the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee on Wednesday, to amend the definition of public highway to include boardwalks and to change the state transportation local aid program formula to include boardwalk mileage.

The measure now goes to the Assembly speaker for further review, his office said.

The change would provide counties and municipalities with the same amount of annual local aid funding for each mile of boardwalk as they get for each mile of road they must maintain.

It would come at a time of great need for two of the shore’s oldest boardwalks in Atlantic City and Wildwood. Atlantic City’s is in need of an estimated $50 million in rebuilding, as decades of heavy foot and vehicle traffic has damaged supports. Wildwood has estimated its total cost at $70 million.

“The Atlantic City Boardwalk is 150 years old. The Wildwood Boardwalk is 100 years old,” Mazzeo said. “Many more iconic walkways that hug the Jersey Shore are decades old and in dire need of repair.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It has been difficult for municipalities to afford general maintenance of boardwalks, which are constantly exposed to salt air and wind, “let alone the costs of large-scale rehabilitation,” Mazzeo said.

The legislation also would require the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation to allocate at least $4 million per year in grants from the Local Aid Infrastructure Fund to boardwalk projects in state fiscal years 2022 through 2031.

Former state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, introduced a similar bill (S-4168) to treat boardwalks as highways in 2019.

Andrzejczak lost his bid for re-election later that year, and the bill didn’t go anywhere.

However, Andrzejczak’s replacement, Republican Mike Testa, said he didn’t support the idea of funding boardwalks as roads, saying it would result in raised taxes.

The state’s Transportation Trust Fund is funded through the state’s gasoline tax.

In February, Gov. Phil Murphy said he had included $4 million in the state budget for Wildwood to start its rehabilitation program.

“We’re very excited about this. The $4 million is going to go a long way,” Mayor Pete Byron said at the time.

Murphy first met with Byron in April 2020 after a windstorm caused nearly $400,000 worth of damage to the Boardwalk.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News