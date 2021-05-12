Bill moves to fund boardwalk repairs same way state funds roads

Local legislators are again moving to help shore towns fund improvements to their boardwalks, through the same mechanism that they use to fund road improvements.
“Boardwalks are a mode of transportation for pedestrians, cyclists, trolleys and more. With this bill, boardwalks will be recognized as the transportation infrastructure they are,” said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. “They really are like highways.”
Mazzeo sponsored a bill (A-4894), approved by the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee on Wednesday, to amend the definition of public highway to include boardwalks and to change the state transportation local aid program formula to include boardwalk mileage.
The measure now goes to the Assembly speaker for further review, his office said.
The change would provide counties and municipalities with the same amount of annual local aid funding for each mile of boardwalk as they get for each mile of road they must maintain.
It would come at a time of great need for two of the shore’s oldest boardwalks in Atlantic City and Wildwood. Atlantic City’s is in need of an estimated $50 million in rebuilding, as decades of heavy foot and vehicle traffic has damaged supports. Wildwood has estimated its total cost at $70 million.
“The Atlantic City Boardwalk is 150 years old. The Wildwood Boardwalk is 100 years old,” Mazzeo said. “Many more iconic walkways that hug the Jersey Shore are decades old and in dire need of repair.”
It has been difficult for municipalities to afford general maintenance of boardwalks, which are constantly exposed to salt air and wind, “let alone the costs of large-scale rehabilitation,” Mazzeo said.
The legislation also would require the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation to allocate at least $4 million per year in grants from the Local Aid Infrastructure Fund to boardwalk projects in state fiscal years 2022 through 2031.
Former state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, introduced a similar bill (S-4168) to treat boardwalks as highways in 2019.
Andrzejczak lost his bid for re-election later that year, and the bill didn’t go anywhere.
However, Andrzejczak’s replacement, Republican Mike Testa, said he didn’t support the idea of funding boardwalks as roads, saying it would result in raised taxes.
The state’s Transportation Trust Fund is funded through the state’s gasoline tax.
In February, Gov. Phil Murphy said he had included $4 million in the state budget for Wildwood to start its rehabilitation program.
“We’re very excited about this. The $4 million is going to go a long way,” Mayor Pete Byron said at the time.
Murphy first met with Byron in April 2020 after a windstorm caused nearly $400,000 worth of damage to the Boardwalk.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
