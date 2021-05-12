Bill moves to fund boardwalk repairs same way state funds roads

Local legislators are again moving to help shore towns fund improvements to their boardwalks, through the same mechanism that they use to fund road improvements.

“Boardwalks are a mode of transportation for pedestrians, cyclists, trolleys and more. With this bill, boardwalks will be recognized as the transportation infrastructure they are,” said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. “They really are like highways.”

Mazzeo sponsored a bill (A-4894), approved by the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee on Wednesday, to amend the definition of public highway to include boardwalks and to change the state transportation local aid program formula to include boardwalk mileage.

The measure now goes to the Assembly speaker for further review, his office said.

The change would provide counties and municipalities with the same amount of annual local aid funding for each mile of boardwalk as they get for each mile of road they must maintain.

It would come at a time of great need for two of the shore’s oldest boardwalks in Atlantic City and Wildwood. Atlantic City’s is in need of an estimated $50 million in rebuilding, as decades of heavy foot and vehicle traffic has damaged supports. Wildwood has estimated its total cost at $70 million.